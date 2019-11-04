Russian short track speed skaters win gold in men’s 5,000m relay at ISU World Cup

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The Russian team of short track speed skaters won gold in men’s 5,000-meter relay at the ISU (International Skating Union) World Cup stage in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Russia’s Daniil Eybog, Pavel Sitnikov, Viktor Ahn and Semyon Yelistratov covered the distance in 6 minutes 43.662 seconds to win the gold.

South Korea’s Hwang Dae Heon, Kim Dong Wook, Park In Wook and Park Ji Won took the silver with the result of 6 minutes 43.743 seconds and Canada’s Charles Hamelin, Maxime Laoun, Pascal Dion and Steven Dubois clocked the track in 6 minutes 43.883 seconds to win the bronze.

In all, the team of Russian short track speed skaters won six medals at the first stage of the 2019/2020 ISU World Cup, which was held in Utah on November 1-3. Three gold medals in mixed relay and men’s relay in in men’s 1,500-meter race (Semyon Yelistratov). Six-time Olympic Champion Viktor Anh won two silver medals - in men’s 500- and 1,000-meter races. Alexandra Shulginova won bronze in ladies’ 1,500-meter race.

The next 2019/2020 ISU World Cup stage will be held in Canada’s Montreal on November 9-10.