Russian short track speed skater Viktor Ahn wins silver in men’s 1,000m at ISU World Cup

TASS, November 4. Russia’s six-time Olympic Champion in short track speed skating Viktor Ahn won silver in men’s 1,000-meter race at the ISU (International Skating Union) World Cup stage in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Russian short track speed skater covered the distance in 1 minute 24.134 seconds to win the silver. The gold went to South Korea’s Hwang Dae Heon (1 minute 23.948 seconds) and the bronze to another South Korean speed skater, PARK Ji Won, (1 minute 24.228 seconds).

This was the second silver medal for Ahn at the current ISU World Cup stage in the United States, which runs on November 1-3, as he was second on Saturday in men’s 500-meter race.

In early September 2018, RSU (the Russian Skating Union) President Alexei Kravtsov stated that Russian national Viktor Ahn had decided to wrap up his sports career. In February 2019, 33-year-old Ahn announced his intention to make a comeback with the Russian national team of short track speed skating and vie for medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.

Viktor Ahn was born in South Korea’s Seoul as Ahn Hyun-soo and initially competed for his native country’s team. At the 2006 Winter Olympics in Italy’s Turin he brought South Korea three golds and one bronze medal in short track.

After the 2006 Olympics in Turin, a string of injuries kept him sidelined from major short track competitions and before the 2010 Winter Olympics in Canada’s Vancouver he failed to qualify for the South Korean national team.

In 2011, he was granted Russian citizenship and announced his decision to speed skate for Russia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, where he clinched three gold medals and one bronze medal.

He is also the six-time Overall World Champion, winning the titles in 2003-2007 and in 2014.

In late 2017, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).

Viktor Ahn was not among the Russian athletes to receive an invitation from the IOC and missed the 2018 Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang.