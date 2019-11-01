FINA announces opening of 2019 Swimming World Cup stage in Russia’s Kazan

FINA President Julio Maglione was quoted by the global swimming federation’s press service as saying before the opening ceremony: "We have all stars in place here in Kazan, which is not a mere coincidence."

KAZAN, November 1. /TASS/. The sixth round of the 2019 FINA (International Swimming Federation) Swimming World Cup kicked off on Friday in the city of Kazan, the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, bringing together athletes from over 50 countries.

"Organizing Committee is always working very hard to provide athletes with the best possible conditions," the FINA chief continued. "In 2015 we have staged here [in Kazan] one of the most successful FINA World Championships, which gave a great impetus for the tremendous development of the aquatic sports in the area."

"What we see now is the legacy of seven Olympic swimming pools in Kazan only, and over 200 in the region, which is a very impressive figure," Maglione added.

Vladimir Leonov, the minister of sports of the republic of Tatarstan, addressing the opening ceremony, expressed hope that FINA World Cup stages would be held in Kazan on an annual basis.

"We love everything concerning the sport of swimming, have been hosting numerous events here, and believe that our infrastructure in Tatarstan, and in Kazan particularly, enables us to organize any type of aquatics sports competitions," Leonov said.

According to a statement from FINA’s press office: "Taking relay from Berlin, Germany, Kazan will reverberate to the rhythms and energy of the swiftest and smartest swimmers on the planet, serving a dress-rehearsal or rather heating the bottom for the final meet of the current circuit, as the climax is set to take place four days after Kazan’s meet in Doha."

"The usual 34 sets of medals are at stake for the 272 athletes of 53 nations, alongside the World Cup’s ranking points and the Olympic trips, which will definitely be kept somewhere at the back of the mind of all the ambitious competitors," the statement added.

Less than two months ago FINA announced that Kazan was also selected to host the third stage of the 2020 FINA Diving World Series. The FINA World Diving Series will be held in the first half of the year and the 2020 Olympic licenses will be at stake during the competitions.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will take place between July 24 and August 9, 2020 and the Olympic competitions in diving will run between July 26 and August 8.