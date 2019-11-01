FIBA: Russian 3x3 basketball teams qualify for 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The Russian national men and women teams in 3x3 basketball competitions have qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced on Friday.

The qualifying tickets for the next year’s Olympics in Japan were awarded in line with the FIBA 3x3 Federation Ranking.

The Russian national men’s team in 3x3 basketball was ranked 2nd, to qualify for the Games in Tokyo, while the women’s team topped the rankings to receive the pass to Japan.

"The top 4 teams in the FIBA 3x3 Federation Ranking in the women’s category (Russia, China, Mongolia and Romania) earned a trip to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where 3x3 will make its first appearance on July 25-29," FIBA press service said in a statement.

"The top 3 teams in the FIBA 3x3 Ranking in the men’s category (Serbia, Russia and China) together with the Japanese hosts will join them in the Aomi Urban Sports Park in the waterfront Aomi district for the much-anticipated event," the statement added.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9 and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will run between August 25 and September 6.

According to FIBA, "3x3 Federation Ranking is calculated by adding up the FIBA 3x3 Individual World Ranking points of the Top 100 nationals. It not only rewards the elite performances of the players but also the 3x3 activity in the territory of each National Federation."

The sport of 3x3 basketball was officially included in the program of Summer Olympics on June 9, 2017 and will make its debut at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.