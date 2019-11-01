Belarusian high jumper Nabokov is temporarily suspended on doping abuse suspicions

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Belarusian high jumper Dmitry Nabokov has been temporarily suspended on suspicions of violating anti-doping regulations, the press service of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Friday.

According to the AIU, a doping sample of the 23-year-old track and field athlete from Belarus tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug, furosemide.

Nabokov is the holder of the Belarusian national record in high jump (2 meters 36 centimeters). He took part in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro and was the champion of the Under-23 European Athletics Championships.

At the 2019 IAAF World Championships, hosted by Qatar’s Doha between September 27 and October 6, Nabokov showed 9th result.