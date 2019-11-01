Russian bobsleigh chief says national team’s coach Sokolov sacked over work inefficiency

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Oleg Sokolov’s work in the post of the head coach of the Russian national bobsleigh team has led to an ‘unhealthy atmosphere in the coaching staff,’ Yelena Anikina, the president of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation (RBF), told TASS on Friday.

Sokolov was appointed to the post of the head coach five months ago and was dismissed on Thursday. Pavel Shcheglovsky, who serves as the head coach of the national youth bobsleigh team, was appointed the acting head coach in place of Sokolov.

"It was logical to take this step before the start of international tournaments," Anikina said in an interview with TASS. "We must react in case unhealthy atmosphere emerges in the coaching staff and experts urge reshuffles."

The RBF president revealed that in the course of his five-month work as the head coach Sokolov was making decisions, which caused discontent among coaches working at the regional level. As a result, 16 coaches turned to the presidium of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation demanding a dismissal of Sokolov.

"The head coach must be always unbiased and work in line with the norms and regulations, without violating them," she continued. "Oleg [Sokolov] is a member of our presidium and he accepted the criticism, which was voiced in his regard. I am sure he will find some application to his knowledge and skills."

Anikina explained that one of the main points of discontent with Sokolov’s work was that he was managing the distribution of the bobsleigh sports gear in disregard of the current rankings system.