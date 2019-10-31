Russian chess player Nepomniachtchi two places down in new FIDE Top-10 Rankings

According to the official website of the FIDE, Russian chess player Nepomniachtchi has now 2,773 points. Russia’s Alexander Grischuk climbed two places up in the list to 11th position with (2,764 points).

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian chess player Ian Nepomniachtchi dropped two spots down to the 7th place in Thursday’s newly published Rankings List of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

His compatriot Nikita Vitiugov is now 14th with 2,756 points and another his compatriot, Vladimir Kramnik, who wrapped up his sports career in January, maintained his 16th place in the new Rankings List with 2,753 points. Russian Chess Grand Master Sergey Karjakin dropped seven places staying currently 19th with 2,749 points.

The Top-10 is led by Norway’s Magnus Carlsen (2,870 points); Fabiano Caruana of the United States (2,822 points) in second place and China’s Liren Ding in third with 2,801 points.

The rest of the Top-10 after the top trio are: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (4th, France, 2,777 points); Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (5th, Azerbaijan, 2,777 points); Anish Giri (6th, the Netherlands, 2,776 points); Levon Aronian (8th, Armenia, 2,767 points); Teimour Radjabov (9th, Azerbaijan, 2,767 points) and Wesley So (10th, the United States, 2,765 points).