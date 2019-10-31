International Paralympic Committee positively evaluates Russia’s work on RPC reinstatement

"The IPC and President Andrew Parsons have positively evaluated the role of the RPC in the implementation of the [reinstatement] program, which had been proposed [by the IPC] for us," Lukin said in an interview with TASS.

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has positively assessed the work of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) on the implementation of its membership reinstatement criteria, RPC President Vladimir Lukin told TASS on Thursday.

"He [Parsons] stressed that 66 out of 67 points had been implemented," Lukin continued. "One of these points has rather to do with the state authorities, there are certain problems here but they have nothing to do with us [the RPC]," he said.

The International Paralympic Committee announced in February that the RPC’s membership was conditionally reinstated within the global organization. The conditional lifting of the suspension will be in force until December 31, 2022, which means that the Russian side must strictly abide by a number of special requirements to avoid a repetition of the sanctions.

The IPC suspended the Russian Paralympic Committee in August 2016 in the wake of a report delivered a month earlier by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren. The report stated in particular that Russia allegedly employed a state-sponsored doping system.

On August 7, 2016, the IPC decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. Besides skipping the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil due to the imposed sanctions, the Russian Paralympians partly missed the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang since just a few of them were cleared to participate under a neutral status.

RPC President Lukin pointed out that the Russian Paralympic Committee had nothing to do with the current situation between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

"We have nothing to do with the problems of RUSADA," he said. "We have normal relations with RUSADA, which is active and very efficient with the program of doping testing in regard to us."

"We are very grateful to them for this. We have no issues with RUSADA at all, but they currently have problems with WADA," Lukin added.

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies reportedly discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.