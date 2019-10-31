WADA to receive additional explanations on Moscow Lab data if required — sports minister

WADA initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies reportedly discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab

PARIS, October 31. /TASS/. Russian experts are ready to provide additional explanations to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) as soon as possible for previously reported inconsistencies in the database from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS on Thursday. The world’s governing anti-doping body published on early Tuesday "further responses from the Russian authorities to a list of detailed and technical questions, including follow-up questions, raised by WADA’s Intelligence and Investigations Department (I&I) and the independent forensic experts concerning the data that WADA I&I retrieved from the Moscow Laboratory in January 2019."

Experts from Russia and WADA had been initially scheduled to discuss this issue on October 23, however, this meeting was postponed indefinitely. "It is still early to make statements regarding this issue," Kolobkov said in an interview with TASS. "False and unverified information on this issue repeatedly appeared in the media." "We will definitely inform media outlets about the date of this meeting, but it is still early to make predictions at the moment," the Russian sports minister stated. "We have taken the first step and it was to provide all the required information," Kolobkov said. "WADA stated in its press release that its investigative department is already studying this information. It was a huge database, which contained extra responses to questions of experts."

