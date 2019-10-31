Russia to build rugby field in Urals for 2023 Universiade, says governor

After the global sports tournament in 2023, all facilities constructed for the 2023 Universiade would be used to accommodate the university campus and buildings, according to the governor

YEKATERINBURG, October 31. /TASS/. Authorities of the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg plan to build a new rugby field and related infrastructure ahead of the 2023 FISU Summer Universiade, Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region Yevgeny Kuivashev said on Thursday. "The Universiade Village will emerge near the Congress Hall," Kuivashev told journalists. "We plan on building over 200,000 square meters of residential areas in addition to a medical center, the palace of aquatics sports as well as a field for the sport of rugby and other infrastructure."

The governor added that after the global sports tournament in 2023, all facilities constructed for the 2023 Universiade would be used to accommodate the university campus and buildings, giving rise to a new modern neighborhood in the Urals city. On July 2, the Executive Committee of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) selected Yekaterinburg to hold the 2023 Summer Universiade. Russia will be hosting the Summer Universiade tournaments for the second time. Kazan, the capital city of Russia’s Tatarstan, welcomed the 2013 Summer Universiade. Before the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moscow hosted the 1973 Summer Universiade. Earlier this year, the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk held the 2019 FISU Winter Universiade. The program for the 2023 Universiade competitions, which are scheduled to run from August 8-19, 2023, is set to include Sambo and Boxing in addition to 16 compulsory sports, which are Badminton, Athletics, Archery, Basketball, Table Tennis, Tennis, Water Polo, Swimming, Taekwondo, Volleyball, Diving, Fencing, Judo, Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics and Rugby Sevens.