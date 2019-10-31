Russian and Chinese Paralympic Committees sign cooperation agreement in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) and the Paralympic Committee of China signed on Thursday in Moscow a cooperation agreement between the two committees.

The agreement was inked within the frames of the 2019 InvaExpo global forum in the Russian capital and the document was signed by RPC Prsident Vladimir Lukin. The forum serves as a platform aimed at the development of the domestic rehabilitation industry as well as the formation of an accessible environment.

Earlier in the week, the RPC inked a partnership deal with Toyota Motor corporation in a bid to boost the development of the Paralympic sports in Russia. That agreement between RPC and Toyota Motor was signed following a recommendation from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the deal was inked during the IPC General Assembly summit in Germany’s Bonn.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced in February this year that RPC’s membership was conditionally reinstated within the global organization. The conditional lifting of the suspension will be in force until December 31, 2022, which means that the Russian side must strictly abide by a number of special requirements to avoid a repetition of the sanctions.

The IPC suspended the Russian Paralympic Committee in August 2016 in the wake of a report delivered a month earlier by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren. The report stated in particular that Russia allegedly employed a state-sponsored doping system.

On August 7, 2016, the IPC decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. Besides skipping the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil due to the imposed sanctions, the Russian Paralympians partly missed the 2018 Winter Paralympics in PyeongChang since just few of them were cleared to participate under a neutral status.