FIFA finds probe into decision to pick Russia as 2018 FIFA World Cup host ‘thorough’

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS, Artyom Kuznetsov/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, has conducted a thorough investigation and found no violations regarding the right of Russia to host the 2018 World Cup, a FIFA spokesperson told TASS on Wednesday.

The Insider website announced on October 29, citing Telegram channel Black Mirror as its source, that the Russian Local Organizing Committee, LOC-2018, compiled a dossier on FIFA officials, who could have been allegedly bribed to vote in favor of Russia winning the bid to host the global quadrennial football championship last year.

The documents, which were made public by the website, alleged that positive votes of particular FIFA officials could have been secured in advance in exchange for financial bonuses.

"Generally speaking concerning the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup bidding process, as you are aware, a thorough investigation was conducted by Michael Garcia [independent Chairman of the Investigatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee] and his conclusions are available in the report, which has been published on FIFA.com," the spokesperson said.

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, published its report in June 2017 on its findings into allegations that the Russian side unduly influenced the bidding result for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

According to the FIFA’s June 2017 statement: "the overall inquiry was led by Mr. Michael Garcia, independent Chairman of the Investigatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee and Dr. Cornel Borbely, independent Deputy Chairman of the Investigatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee."

The country hosted its first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2018, which kicked off in Moscow with a remarkable opening show at Luzhniki Stadium on the evening of June 14 and ended with a spectacular final match, played also at the Luzhniki Stadium, where France defeated Croatia 4-2 to win the much-coveted World Cup Trophy.

Russia provided 11 host cities across the country as the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup — Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

In late December 2018, FIFA announced in its statement that the World Cup in Russia set a new record of audience in the history of world football championships as over half of the world’s population watched matches on TV at home, out of home or on digital platforms.