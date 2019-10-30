Russian runner Gushchina claims to be victim of whistleblower Rodchenkov’s manipulations

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS, Artyom Kuznetsov/. Russian runner Yulia Gushchina maintains her stance that she is not guilty of violating anti-doping rules and says her penalty was a result of illegal manipulations by Grigory Rodchenkov, an ex-head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, her coach Valentin Maslakov told TASS on Wednesday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled to impose between two- and four-year suspensions in regard to Russian track and field athletes Yulia Gushchina and Anna Nazarova based on the reanalysis of their doping samples from the 2012 Olympics in London.

"CAS declined to meet her [Gushchina] halfway although she had her own objections and doubts," Maslakov said. "This case is connected with Rodchenkov. All of this is a fake."

"She [Gushchina] maintains that she competed honestly and there should be no claims at all in her regard," the coach added.

Short-distance runner Gushchina, 36, (100-, 200- and 400-meter running) has been slapped with a four-year suspension after her doping test from the 2012 Olympics tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug.

The four-year suspension of the Russian runner comes into force starting March 27, 2017, and all results showed by Gushchina between September 1, 2011 and December 31, 2014, had been declared by the Swiss-based court as invalid.

Gushchina is the 2008 world champion in indoor 4x400m relay, the 2006 European champion in 4x100m relay and silver medalist of the 2006 European Championships in 200m sprint.

Russian track and field athletes remain in a particular focus of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), as the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) is trying to reinstate its membership status with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).