Asian Beach Games present the event's emblem

HAUKOU, October 30. /TASS/. The organizers of VI Asian Beach Games in China's Sanya presented the competition's emblem. According to Sanya Daily newspaper, the emblem resembles figure 6, matching the number of the games held this year. The official motto of the games dubbed "a meeting after a long wait" has also been revealed.

The phrase's analogue in English sounds a little bit different: "See Ya in Sanya".

"Soon the branding of the Games will be everywhere — in the streets, in parks, hotels and shopping centers. The branding will increase the city's and the games' popularity internationally", the organizers noted.

Asian Beach Games

A countdown to the games' beginning kicked off on October 25. To mark the occasion, at night the organizers lifted four hundred luminous drones into the sky, the lights lining up in figures symbolizing the slogan and emblem of the games.

The city of Sanya won the right to host the VI Beach Asian Games in March. Competitions will be held from November 28 to December 6, 2020 and will include 16 disciplines, including swimming, water polo, beach athletics, basketball, volleyball, handball, football, wrestling, rowing, sailing, surfing and others.

The first Asian beach games were held in 2008 in Bali, since then they have been held every two years. Sanya is not the first Chinese city to host the competitions. In 2012, the games were held in Haiyang city in Shandong province in eastern China. In different years, competitions were also held in Indonesia (2008), Oman (2010), Thailand (2014) and Vietnam (2016).

The opening ceremony will be held in a picturesque place — The End of the World Park (Tianyahaijiao) — which has become quite popular with tourists from all over the world recently.