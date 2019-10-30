Russian police blacklist more than 500 football fans

"Now the blacklist of individuals, who are banned from visiting the sites of official sports events on the days when they are held, includes 538 people," the spokesperson said, adding that eleven women were among them.

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Interior Ministry has put more than 530 people from across the country on the blacklist of fans, who are banned from attending official sports events, a police spokesperson told TASS on Wednesday.

Some of these individuals will be barred from attending sports events until 2022, but the ban largely lasts until 2020. The list includes persons aged between 18 and 45, who were banned under the court rulings in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Two years ago, the list included nearly 400 people.

Ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and the World Cup, Russia’s law enforcement agencies put together the so-called blacklist of fans, prohibiting them to attend sports events.

According to the Interior Ministry, the document was aimed at familiarizing organizers of official sports competitions with data contained in this list. In case these blacklisted persons are spotted at the sites of official sports competitions, they will be held administratively liable and fined between 20,000-25,000 rubles ($312-$391) or spend up to 15 days behind bars.