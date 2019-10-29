UEFA slaps Bulgarian football team with numerous penalties for fans' racist manifestations

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has announced on Tuesday a set of harsh penalties in regard to the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) citing acts of racist manifestations during the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup qualifier between the national teams of Bulgaria and England on October 14.

Playing at the Vasil Levski National Stadium on October 14, the national team of England defeated hosts Bulgaria 6-0 in their Group A qualifying match for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

Acts of racist manifestations were registered on behalf of the Bulgarian football fans during the match. The reported incidents later led to the resignations of Borislav Mihaylov, the president of the Bulgarian Football Union, and Krasimir Balakov, the head coach of the Bulgarian national football team.

After the match the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) pressed charges against the BFU accusing Bulgaria’s governing body of football of "racist behavior, throwing of objects, disruption of national anthem," and "replays on giant screen," which are contradictory to "Article 42 of the UEFA Safety and Security Regulations."

The UEFA CEDB announced on Tuesday its ruling to: "order the Bulgarian Football Union to play behind closed doors the next two (2) matches that will be played by its A representative team as host association in a UEFA competition, the second of which being suspended during a probationary period of two (2) years as from the date of the present decision, for the racist behavior of its supporters."

The disciplinary body of UEFA also ruled to "order the Bulgarian Football Union to implement the following directive in the next two (2) UEFA competition matches which the association will play as the host association: to display a banner with the wording ‘NO TO RACISM,’ with the UEFA logo on it."

The other set of penalties on behalf of the UEFA CEDB orders: "to fine the Bulgarian Football Union €75,000 for the racist behavior of its supporters and the throwing of objects," to "fine the Bulgarian Football Union €10,000 for causing disturbance during a national anthem," and to "warn the Bulgarian Football Union for the replays on giant screen."

However, the UEFA CEDB also ruled to "fine the English Football Association €5,000 for causing disturbance during a national anthem."

The national football teams of Bulgaria and England are playing in Group A of the qualifying stage for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup along with the teams from the Czech Republic, Montenegro and Kosovo. The national team of Bulgaria is currently at the bottom of the group having lost all chances to qualify for the next year’s major European football championship.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), St. Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

A total of 24 national football teams will be playing in the final tournament of the 2020 Euro Cup. All 55 UEFA national member teams, including 12 teams from the hosting countries, have to play qualifying matches to vie for the berth in the final 24-team lineup of the quadrennial European football championship.

It is possible that some of the national teams from the hosting countries of the 2020 Euro Cup will not be playing on home soil in case they fail to clear the qualifying stage.