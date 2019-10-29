Russia’s 2019 World Champions Lasitskene, Sidorova to share prize money with teammates

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia’s 2019 World Champions Maria Lasitskene (high jump) and Anzhelika Sidorova (pole vault) have decided to share their 10 million rubles (some $157,000) of bonuses among all Russian track and field athletes, who participated in the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha in September.

The Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) awarded on Tuesday Lasitskene and Sidorova each with a certificate for five million rubles and a car for winning the gold medals of the 2019 World Championships in Qatar.

The ceremony to award the prize money to the track and field athletes was held in Moscow within the frames of the awarding ceremony of the winners and medalists of the 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships. Members of the Russian national women’s boxing team asked the RBF management earlier to include the female track and field athletes in the awarding ceremony as well.

"This award came as a total surprise," Lasitsekene said during the awarding ceremony in the Russian capital. "We [Lasitskene and Sidorova] decided to share this award with all medalists and participants of the [2019 IAAF] World Championships. All those, who went to Doha, will receive a part of the prize money. I hope they will be happy and grateful."

Late last month, the 26-year-old Russian athlete won gold in high jump at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Qatar’s Doha. Lasitskene became the first-ever female athlete to win three world championships in high jump (2015, 2017, 2019).

Three more female athletes won the world championships in high jump twice and they are South Africa’s Hestrie Cloete (2001, 2003), Croatia’s Blanka Vlasic (2007, 2009) and Bulgaria’s Stefka Kostadinova (1987, 1995), who also holds the high jump world record of 2 meters and nine centimeters.

Lasitskene and the rest of Russian track and field athletes are competing at the international track and field tournaments under the neutral status.

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s (the All-Russia Athletics Federation) membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The IAAF Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with the IAAF.

However, the IAAF permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in the international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF was reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating under the national flag.