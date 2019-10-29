Russia’s NHL star Evgeni Malkin: ‘Nothing bad’ about holding dual citizenship

Lawyer Dmitry Machikhin told Russia’s Sports.ru web portal on Monday that the Russian ice hockey star had a US citizenship in addition to his Russian citizenship, the fact, which was previously unknown.

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia’s NHL star Evgeni Malkin, who plays as a forward for Pittsburgh Penguins, has confirmed that his dual citizenship adding that he sees ‘nothing bad’ about this, DK Pittsburgh Sports daily reported on Tuesday.

"Yeah, of course," DK Pittsburgh Sports quoted Malkin as saying when asked whether he had a US citizenship. "It's my child, he has an American passport. It's my second home. I'm here 14 years. Maybe he go to school."

"My wife's here, I don't like U.S. fighting against Russia," Malkin continued. "We have rules in Russia, you have two passports. It's nothing bad. I'm okay about that, my child has two passports. I'm fine."

Russia’s 33-year-old central forward Malkin is the three-time Stanley Cup winner grabbing the prestigious trophy with Pittsburg Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017. He was the NHL play-off’s top scorer in the past season packing 28 points in 25 matches (10 goals plus 18 assists).

In August 2017, Malkin received in Moscow the Kharlamov Trophy, which is awarded annually to the best Russian ice hockey player in the previous season. Malkin was previously awarded the Kharlamov Trophy in 2012.

Besides Malkin, and since its introduction in 2002, the Kharlamov Trophy was also awarded to Hockey Hall of Fame member Sergei Fedorov (in 2003), Ilya Kovalchuk (in 2004), Alexander Ovechkin (in 2006-2010, 2014-2015), Pavel Datsyuk (in 2011, 2013) and Artemy Panarin (in 2016). The trophy was unclaimed in 2005 due to NHL’s lockout in 2005.

Malkin played for the Russian national Olympic team three times - 2006 Olympics in Italy’s Turin, 2010 Olympics in Canada’s Vancouver and 2014 Olympics in Russia’s Sochi. Playing for the national squad at the IIHF (the International Ice Hockey Federation) Ice Hockey World Championships he is the two-time gold (2012 and 2014), two-time silver (2010 and 2015) and three-time bronze (2005, 2007 and 2019) medalist.