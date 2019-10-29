RUSADA has nothing to do with WADA’s ‘further responses’ list on Moscow Lab data

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has nothing to do with the list of additional responses to questions from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Tuesday.

The world’s governing anti-doping body published on Monday "further responses from the Russian authorities to a list of detailed and technical questions, including follow-up questions, raised by WADA’s Intelligence and Investigations Department (I&I) and the independent forensic experts concerning the data that WADA I&I retrieved from the Moscow Laboratory in January 2019."

Pakhnotskaya said that "after reading the statement from WADA on further responses from Russia regarding the alleged manipulations with the database of the [Moscow Anti-Doping] Laboratory one may get an impression that RUSADA was involved in the preparation of this document jointly with the Russian Sports Ministry."

"I can say with all my authority that our agency has nothing to do with this," she continued. "[RUSADA] Director General Yury Ganus has already sent a letter to WADA in which he stated once again that RUSADA was never involved in the process of handing over the data from the Moscow Laboratory in early January and the agency has nothing to do with the alleged manipulations."

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies reportedly discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

Chair of the WADA Compliance Review Committee Jonathan Taylor told TASS less than two weeks ago that a decision on the expediency of imposing sanctions on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) may be made at an extraordinary session of the WADA Executive Committee, which will take place after November 7 already under the organization’s new president.

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on September 20, 2018 on condition that before December 31, 2018 WADA experts would be granted access to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.