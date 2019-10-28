WADA says it received additional answers from Russia on Moscow lab data

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) received from the Russian sports ministry and anti-doping authority RUSADA additional answers to a number of questions regarding the Moscow lab, the WADA press service said on Monday.

According to the WADA statement, the responses are currently being assessed by WADA’s Intelligence and Investigations Department (I&I) and independent forensic experts, who will report to the independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) in due course.

WADA’s Compliance Review Committee (CRC) is expected to consider the I&I report by the end of November. After that, WADA Executive Committee will gather for an emergency meeting.

RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya said the WADA Executive Committee meeting in in Katowice (Poland) on November 4 will consider the Russian issue even if it gets no relevant recommendations from the organization’s Compliance Review Committee. However, no decisions on RUSADA will be made in the absence of recommendations.

On September 23, WADA launched an inquiry into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) after inconsistencies in the Moscow lab databases emerged. WADA gave Russia three weeks to explain this situation. On October 8, the Russian side sent a letter to WADA containing answers and explanations given to 31 questions, which arose based on technical and investigation reports. Russian experts and WADA were supposed to discuss the issue at a joint meeting on October 23, but the event was later postponed indefinitely.

Chair of the WADA Compliance Review Committee Jonathan Taylor earlier told TASS that the issue of imposing possible sanctions on RUSADA could be made at an urgent meeting of the WADA Executive Committee after November 7 after WADA’s new president assumes the position. It was previously suggested that the ultimate decision on the RUSADA issue would be reached at the WADA Executive Committee meeting in Katowice on November 4.