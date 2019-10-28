Russian rugby team’s prime aim is to win 2020 European Championship — official

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Russian national rugby team is faced with the task to win the 2020 European Rugby Championship, Igor Artemyev, the CEO of the Russian Rugby Federation (RRF) High Council, told TASS on Monday.

Less than two weeks ago Artemyev stated that Lyn Jones, the 55-year-old former Wales flanker, would continue his work with the Russian national rugby team in the post of the head coach for two more years.

"We enjoy our work with Lyn Jones," the RRF official stated. "Our prime task is to win the European Championship."

"If the team manages to preserve the physical condition, which it managed to demonstrate at its best matches of the World Rugby Cup, it has a chance to enter not only the top-three of Europe, but to win the European tournament."

"We have the prime aim and it is to win the European championship," Artemyev said.

Russia has qualified for this year’s World Rugby Cup in Japan and was drawn into Group A alongside with the teams from Ireland, Samoa, Scotland and Japan.

However, the Russian team lost all of its four group stage matches, namely 10-30 to Japan, 9-34 to Samoa, 0-35 to Ireland, 0-61 to Scotland and finished in the last place of its Group A with zero points.

Russia qualified for the Rugby World Cup series for the first time ever in 2011. The 2011 Rugby World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and Russia did not clear the group stage losing all matches.

The national rugby squad missed the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, as it did not qualify for the global competition.

Early this month, Artemyev told Russian President Vladimir Putin at the session of the Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sport about plans to submit a bid for hosting the World Rugby Cup in 2027.

The Russian president replied he had nothing against the plans for submitting a bid to host the 2027 World Rugby Cup in Russia, but doubted whether the national team had chances of winning this tournament.

The Rugby World Cup has been held once every four years since 1987 and Russia has never hosted this international tournament.