Russian Paralympic Committee inks partnership deal with Toyota Motor

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has inked a partnership deal with Toyota Motor corporation in a bid to boost the development of the Paralympic sports in Russia, First Vice President of RPC Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on Monday.

The agreement between RPC and Toyota Motor was signed following a recommendation from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the deal was inked during the IPC General Assembly summit in Germany’s Bonn.

"This agreement is aimed at the popularization of the Paralympic sport in Russia and will be in force until December 31, 2024," Rozhkov said.

"The agreement between RPC and Toyota Motor has been recommended by the International Paralympic Committee and the deal with a global partner of such a scale is very significant for us," he added.

IPC announced in February that RPC was conditionally reinstated with the global organization. The conditional lifting of the suspension will be in force until December 31, 2022, which means that the Russian side must strictly abide by a number of special requirements to avoid a repetition of the sanctions.

The IPC suspended the Russian Paralympic Committee in August 2016 in the wake of a report delivered a month earlier by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren. The report stated in particular that Russia allegedly employed a state-sponsored doping system.

On August 7, 2016, the IPC decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. Besides skipping the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil due to the imposed sanctions, the Russian Paralympians partly missed the 2018 Winter Paralympics in PyeongChang since just few of them were cleared to participate under a neutral status.