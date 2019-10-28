Swiss-based CAS slaps two Russian track and field athletes with bans over doping abuse

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled to impose between two- and four-year suspensions in regard to Russian track and field athletes Natalia Gushchina and Anna Nazarova following the reanalysis of their doping samples from the 2012 Olympics in London, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) announced on Monday.
Short-distance runner Gushchina, 36, (100-, 200-and 400-meter relays) has been slapped with a four-year suspension after her doping test from the 2012 Olympics tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug.
The four-year suspension of the Russian runner comes into force starting March 27, 2017, and all results showed by Gushchina between September 1, 2011 and December 31, 2014, were declared by the Swiss-based court as invalid.
Russia’s long-jumper Nazarova, 33, has been disqualified for a period of two years after her 2012 Olympics doping sample tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug turinabol.
Nazarova’s suspension term was ruled by CAS to come into force starting May 17, 2017, which means that her ban term has already expired. However, all results of the Russian long jumper, which she recorded between August 8, 2012 and August 31, 2014, have been annulled.
Gushchina is the 2008 world champion in indoor 4x400m relay, the 2006 European champion in 4x100m relay and the silver medalist of the 2006 European Championships in 200m sprint.
Nazarova is the champion of the 2011 FISU Universiade as well as the winner of the Under-23 European Championships in 2007.
Russian track and field athletes remain in a particular focus of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), as the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) is trying to reinstate its membership status with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).
The IAAF suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The IAAF Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with the IAAF.
The IAAF, however, permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF was reinstated. The ANA status means that Russian track and field athletes are prohibited to compete under the national flag at the international tournaments.
The RusAF started accepting neutral status applications from national track and field athletes on December 19, 2018.