Russian pair of figure skaters Boikova and Kozlovsky snatch gold at Skate Canada

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian figure skaters Alexandra Boikova and Dmitry Kozlovsky have come in first in a pair event at Skate Canada, the second event of the ISU Grand Prix held in Kelowna, Canada.

The Russian pair has scored 140.26 points in free skate, scoring 216.71 points on the outcomes of two programs. Canadian skaters Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro have come in second with 208.49 points, while another Russian pair Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov snatched the bronze with 202.29 points.

The last event of Skate Canada, men’s free skate, will take place later on Sunday. Earlier, Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova snatched gold in the women’s event, breaking two world records and scoring 241.02 points in total after the short and free skate programs. Japanese skater Rika Kihira took second place with 230.33 points, followed by South Korea’s You Young (217.49 points). Another Russian skater Yevgenia Medvedeva came in fifth with 209.62 points.