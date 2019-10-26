Russian figure skater Trusova snatches gold at Skate Canada breaking two world records

TASS, October 27. Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova has won first place at Skate Canada, the second event of the ISU Grand Prix held in Kelowna, Canada.

The 15-year-old Russian skater scored 241.02 points in total after the short and free skate programs, breaking two world records on the amount of points scored in free skate, as well as on the total points scored in two programs.

Japanese skater Rika Kihira took second place with 230.33 points, followed by South Korea’s You Young (217.49 points). Another Russian skater Yevgenia Medvedeva came in fifth with 209.62 points.