Russian ice hockey chief Tretiak says KHL’s level of matches 'is on the rise'

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. A level of teams’ play at the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) has increased this year if compared to the previous season, Vladislav Tretiak, the president of the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF), told TASS on Friday.

"The level of KHL is on the rise," Tretiak said in an interview with TASS. "We see Vityaz and Admiral [hockey clubs], which are strong in the lead, and then Amur HC shows a good game and beats them."

"This is what the game of ice hockey is about - nobody knows which team eventually wins or loses and the tournament is very competitive," he continued.

"I was very surprised with Metallurg HC, which did not show good results since the beginning of the season. Avtomobilist HC, which finished first in the Eastern Conference last season, is not making happy its fans at all," Tretiak said. "Almost all teams are unpredictable in their game at the moment as the clubs enjoy the wins and suffer defeats at the same time."

Gagarin Cup winners CSKA Moscow hockey club are currently in the top of the 2019/2020 KHL tournament with 35 points after 21 games. The current KHL season closes on February 27, 2020.

On Thursday, CSKA suffered a crushing defeat of 0-3 on its home ice to Finland’s Jokerit HC, which finally stopped the seven-match winning streak of the hockey club from the Russian capital.

"The Finns had a stronger will in that game," Tretiak said. "CSKA lacked a leader in that match. A string of seven wins played its role and they [CSKA] did not tune in properly for the game."

Renowned Soviet ice hockey goaltender Tretiak, 67, is indicted in the NHL Hall of Fame. He is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and ten-time World Champion.

The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008 and currently lists 24 professional ice hockey clubs from Russia, Belarus, China, Finland, Kazakhstan and Latvia.

International experts deem the KHL as the premier ice hockey league in Europe and Asia ranking it as the world’s second most important right on the heels of the US-based NHL (National Hockey League).

KHL President Dmitry Chernyshenko announced last month that the league chalked up 3.6 billion rubles (over $54.8 million) in revenue for the 2018/2019 season.