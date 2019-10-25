Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov was tested over 40 times for doping, all results are clean

"Khabib underwent more than 40 tests [for doping] and the results of all tests were clean," the source said.

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been tested more than 40 times for doping throughout his sports career and the results of all tests were negative, a source in the Russian fighter’s team told TASS on Friday.

In early September, Nurmagomedov defended his champion’s belt in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier of the United States. The Russian defeated his US opponent with a choke in Round 3.

The 31-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 28 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 10 by submission and 10 by decision).

Khabib Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in spring of 2018.

On April 8, 2018, Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta in a five-round fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight belt in New York.

At the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas in October 2018, Nurmagomedov defended his champion’s title in the fight against famous Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer, Conor McGregor.