European Committee for WADA urges to resolve RUSADA issue as soon as possible

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The Ad Hoc European Committee for the World Anti-Doping Agency (CAHAMA) is calling on parties to resolve the issue of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code as quickly as possible, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya who is engaged in CAHAMA work told TASS.

A regular CAHAMA meeting took place in French Strasbourg and centered on the upcoming meetings of the WADA Executive Committee and Foundation Board in Katowice (Poland) in early November.

"All European members of CAHAMA are calling on WADA to speed up the consideration of Russian experts’ answers provided to WADA questions on possible manipulations with the Moscow Lab database and subsequent publication of recommendations by the Compliance Review Committee," she noted. "At the same time, CAHAMA recognizes that all procedures required to deliver a verdict need to be observed."

On September 23, WADA launched an inquiry into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) after inconsistencies in the Moscow Lab databases emerged. WADA gave Russia three weeks to explain this situation. On October 8, the Russian side sent a letter to WADA containing answers and explanations to 31 questions, which arose based on technical and investigation reports.

Pakhnotskaya reported that European countries are urging WADA to fast track the resolution of the Russian issue since very little time is left before the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Chair of the WADA Compliance Review Committee Jonathan Taylor earlier told TASS that the decision on the issue of imposing possible sanctions on RUSADA could be made at an urgent meeting of the WADA Executive Committee after November 7 after WADA’s new president assumes the position. It was previously suggested that the ultimate decision on the RUSADA issue would be reached at the WADA Executive Committee meeting in Katowice on November 4.