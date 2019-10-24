Ireland’s ‘Notorious’ McGregor announces comeback; hopes to face Nurmagomedov in Moscow

"I would like to announce to the public that the return of the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor will take place on January 18th [2019] at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas," he told journalists. "It will be my comeback fight."

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Conor McGregor, a renowned Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer, announced his career comeback saying he is to fight again on January 16, 2019, and hinted that Moscow would be a venue for his bout with Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor is currently paying a surprise visit to the Russian capital of Moscow, where he gave a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

"It is 12 weeks from this Saturday," he continued. "I am in my prime physical condition and have agreed on the date with the company."

However, asked about the name of the opponent for the fight in January, McGregor declined to name the fighter. "As far as the opponent, I have the opponent’s name…, but the UFC would flip it, because they are a crafty company," he said.

The Irish fighter said that after three bouts since his comeback in January he eyed Moscow as the prime venue for his fight between the winner of "Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov."

"My hunger is rising and I have some news for you and the world here - I wish to compete here [in Moscow] and we all know what bout I am seeking here in Mother Russia. The people of Russia deserve this inevitable match to take place here in Moscow and it will happen."

"This is the bout we want and the people of Russia deserve it," McGregor continued referring to his possible fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"This is an inevitable match," McGregor said. "It is a rematch that I will come to sharp, fresh. I will have no injuries, I will have no alcohol and I will have no outside influences, I will be fully focused."

According to last week’s media reports, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s next possible opponent on the schedule is US fighter Tony Ferguson, 35, who has a record of 25 wins (12 by KOs, eight by submission and five by decision) and three defeats.

In early September, Nurmagomedov defended his champion’s belt in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier of the United States. The Russian defeated his US opponent with a choke in Round 3.

The 31-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 28 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 10 by submission and 10 by decision).

On the night of October 6, 2018, Reigning UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia defeated McGregor during the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas, defending his lightweight title with a choke in the 4th round of the fight.

However, straight after the fight in Las Vegas a mass brawl broke out between the teams of both fighters, including Nurmagomedov, who jumped out of the cage and attempted to beat up one of the Irish opponent’s team members for insulting him.

Both athletes were later slapped with various penalties over that incident. A court in the US state of Nevada imposed a nine-month suspension on Nurmagomedov and ordered a six-month suspension for McGregor.

On March 26, McGregor announced a decision to wrap up with his sports career. The statement was made on his Twitter account and nine days later the Irish fighter tweeted his intentions to get back into the octagon.

McGregor is one of the most popular UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fighters boasting a record of 21 wins (18 by KO/TKO, one by submission and two by decisions) and four defeats. He won his first champion’s title of the UFC in 2015 and became later the first MMA fighter to simultaneously hold the champion’s belts in the UFC featherweight and lightweight divisions.