Russia to organize 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup at ‘highest possible level’

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia will organize the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup at the highest possible level, a senior official with the Russian Football Union (RFU) told TASS on Thursday.

A decision to award the Russian capital of Moscow the right to host the 2021 FIF Beach Soccer World Cup was made during the FIFA Council meeting in China’s Shanghai this morning. Two other contenders to host the global beach soccer event in 2021 were FESFUT (Salvadorian Football Association) and the Chilean Football Association.

"I am sure that we will organize the tournament at the highest possible level and our main task is to play decently at this tournament," Sergei Anokhin, a member of the RFU committee on football disciplines, said in an interview with TASS.

"I kept believing more than anyone else that we would be selected and now I am very pleased that Russia will be hosting the tournament of this high level," Anokhin continued.

The first FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was held back in 1995 and Russia has never hosted this international event. The Russian national beach soccer team won the World Championships twice (in 2011 and 2013).

Anokhin also said that the world’s governing football body would be controlling the preparations of Russia to host the 2021 Beach Soccer World Cup, just like it supervised the organization of the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018.