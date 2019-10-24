Russian national football team five places up in newly published FIFA World Ranking

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The Russian national football team has gained five positions moving from 42nd to 37th place in the rating list of national football squads, according to the new FIFA World Ranking published on Thursday.

Russia holds its 37th place with 1,474 points. The team played eight international fixtures since the start of the year, which were all qualifiers for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup — in March, Russia lost to Belgium 1-3 and defeated Kazakhstan 4-0; in June, Russia beat San Marino and Cyprus (9-0 and 1-0 respectively); in September, the team routed Scotland (2-1) and Kazakhstan (1-0).

Playing two international matches this month the Russian team defeated at home Scotland 4-0 and then blazed past Cyprus 5-0 to qualify for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

The national team of Belgium remains in the top of the new FIFA World Ranking with 1,755 points as followed by Reigning World Champions France (1,726 points) in 2nd place and Brazil with 1,715 points in 3rd place.

"While 184 recent international matches have left their mark on the latest World Ranking, those at the very top remain unaffected by the movement around them," the world’s governing football body said in its statement on Thursday.

"Belgium (1st, unchanged) still lead the way ahead of France (2nd, unchanged) and Brazil (3rd, unchanged), although top-ten rivals Uruguay (5th, up 1), Croatia (7th, up 1) and Argentina (9th, up 1) have at least edged closer to the summit," according to the statement.

The rest of the Top-10 after the current podium of Belgium, France and Brazil are: 4th England (1,651 points); 5th Uruguay (1,642 points); 6th Portugal (1,632); 7th Croatia (1,631); 8th Spain (1,625); 9th Argentina (1,617) and 10th Colombia (1,615).

"The most significant rises are to be found further down the ranking, where the in-form quartet of Ukraine (22nd, up 3), Japan (28th, up 3), Turkey (32nd, up 4) and Russia (37th, up 5) are among the more notable climbers," the statement added.

The next edition of FIFA’s World Ranking list is due to be published on November 28, 2019.