Russia to host 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia has won a bid to host the 2021 Beach Soccer World Cup.

This was announced on Thursday at the FIFA Council's meeting in Shanghai.

The championship will be held in Moscow.

Football federations of Chile and Salvador had also submitted their bids with the world’s governing football body for hosting the event.

The first Beach Soccer World Cup was held back in 1995. Russia has never hosted this international tournament. The Russian national team won the championship twice (in 2011 and 2013).

The 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup will be hosted by Paraguay’s Asuncion between November 21 and December 1.