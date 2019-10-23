Lokomotiv FC’s ex-chief says club may count on draw with Juventus in Moscow next month

Playing on Tuesday night at the over 41,000-seat capacity Juventus Stadium in Turin the Russian club lost to hosts Juventus 1-2 in their third round group stage match of the UEFA Champions League.

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow can count on a draw only in its fourth round match of the UEFA Champions League group stage against Italy’s Juventus FC, Olga Smorodskaya, a former president of Lokomotiv Moscow FC, told TASS on Wednesday.

The Russian club opened the score thirty minutes into the match with a goal from Lokomotiv’s 24-year-old midfielder Alexei Miranchuk. However, Juventus FC’s striker Paulo Dybala tied the score on the 77th minute and then sealed the club’s win of 2-1 netting another goal on the 79th minute of the match.

"To be honest, I was hoping for a draw in yesterday’s match," Smorodskaya said. "I believe it would have been a fair result judging by the way the game was played."

"We can count on the draw for sure in Moscow. The match will be played at home and we know the opponent," she continued.

The return match of Group D between Lokomotiv Moscow and Juventus is scheduled to be played at the over 27,000-seat capacity RZD Arena in the Russian capital on November 6.

Smorodskaya, who served as the president of Lokomotiv Moscow FC between 2010 and 2016, said that although defeated by Juventus on Tuesday night the Russian club played decently against the famous Italian side and the win of the hosts was a result of their home field advantage.

"I have really enjoyed the match and it was a decent performance [of Lokomotiv]," she said. "They have been pressing across the whole perimeter of the field and their game was clever. However, they got tired in the second half, while Juventus revved up in the second half."

"However, it was not about them [Lokomotiv] getting tired, but about them playing on the hosts’ field. This fact should be never underestimated."