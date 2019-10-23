Russian UFC fighter Volkov’s bout against US Hardy to boost his popularity, says manager

"Hardy is a media personality in the United States and it will be a good opportunity for Alexander [Volkov] to boost his popularity," Bannikov said in an interview with TASS. "He [Hardy] is despised almost everywhere in the United States and Americans wish to see him hitting the floor after a knockout."

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. A UFC heavyweight bout between Russia’s Alexander Volkov and Greg Hardy of the United States in Moscow next month will serve to boost the popularity of the Russian fighter, Volkov’s manager Ivan Bannikov told TASS on Wednesday.

"This will be the first time, when the majority of fans in the United States will be rooting for Sasha [Volkov]," Bannikov added.

Volkov, 30, was initially scheduled to face former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos of Brazil at the UFC tournament in Moscow on November 9. However, the Brazilian fighter announced on Tuesday his decision to withdraw from the fight citing health problems.

Hardy, who has a controversial reputation in the United States due to being involved in a domestic abuse scandal, decided to step in to replace Brazil’s Dos Santos in the fight against the Russian fighter in Moscow on November 9.

Alexander ‘Drago’ Volkov has a record 30 wins (20 by KOs, three by submissions and seven by decisions) and seven losses. His opponent Greg Hardy has fought to win five bouts (all of them by KOs) and suffered only one defeat.

Before Greg Hardy was confirmed for the fight with Volkov, French MMA fighter Francis Ngannou was viewed as another option for the bout in Moscow against the Russian and Bannikov said that Ngannou should not be worried "as he would have his chance in the future."

"Francis Ngannou stated recently that Alexander [Volkov] had turned down twice his offers to fight against him [Ngannou]," Bannikov said. "I can say now that it was me, who turned down the fights, and Alexander did not know at all about the offers [from Ngannou]."

"He [Ngannou] should not be worried, because he will have his chance to be blown away with a knockout from Sasha," Bannikov added.

France’s MMA fighter Francis ‘The Predator’ Ngannou is 33 years old and boasts a record of 14 wins (10 by KOs, four by submissions) and three losses.