Lokomotiv loses 1:2 to Juventus in UEFA Champions League group stage match

TURIN, October 23. /TASS/. Moscow FC Lokomotiv has lost 1:2 to Italy's FC Juventus in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The match took place at the Allianz Stadium in Italy's Turin in front of 38,547 spectators.

Alexey Miranchuk scored a goal for Lokomotiv (30th minute), while Paulo Dibala scored two goals for Juventus (77th, 79th minute).

FC Lokomotiv is currently third in Group D with 3 points after 3 matches. FC Juventus is first with 7 points. The second place in Group D is occupied by Spain's Atletico with 7 points. FC Bayern is in the fouth place with 0 points.

FC Lokomotiv will play against FC Juventus again in Moscow on November 6.