Russian MMA fighter Minakov’s fight in US cancelled due to visa issues

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The fight of Russian mixed martial artist Vitaly Minakov at a Bellator tournament in the United States has been cancelled due to problems arising from obtaining a US visa, the athlete told TASS.
"My documents have been processed for quite a while now," Minakov said. "Recently, information came that they were referred for reconsideration. Yesterday, a manger called me saying that I was pulled out from the fight. I think that in the end I will have a visa since I have obtained it many times and never faced any problems before."
"I regret that all preparations were for nothing," he added.
Minakov was supposed to face off with American Javy Ayala on October 26. The Russian is a former Bellator champion and a four-time sambo world champion.