Russian MMA fighter Minakov’s fight in US cancelled due to visa issues

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The fight of Russian mixed martial artist Vitaly Minakov at a Bellator tournament in the United States has been cancelled due to problems arising from obtaining a US visa, the athlete told TASS.

"My documents have been processed for quite a while now," Minakov said. "Recently, information came that they were referred for reconsideration. Yesterday, a manger called me saying that I was pulled out from the fight. I think that in the end I will have a visa since I have obtained it many times and never faced any problems before."