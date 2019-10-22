October 22, 2019 marks the 90th anniversary of the birth of the legendary football goalkeeper Lev Yashin. Yashin was born on October 22, 1929. He was considered by many as the greatest goalkeeper in the history of sport. Lev Yashin managed to become the Olympic champion and European champion, and also won the USSR championship five times. Yashin was nicknamed the Black Spider or the Black Panther because of his clothes and abilities. He was also recognized by FIFA as the best goalkeeper of the 20th century. TASS remembers the iconic figure.
The Black Panther: 90 years since the birth of legendary goalkeeper Lev Yashin
Lev Yashin managed to become the Olympic champion and European champion, and also won the USSR championship five times
Lev Yashin was born on October 22, 1929. Photo: Lev Yashin, 1970© Igor Utkin/TASS
Dynamo goalkeeper Lev Yashin, 1964© Vyacheslav Un Da-sin, Viktor Shandrin/TASS
The first great modern goalkeeper, called the Black Panther, played for just one club throughout his career, Dynamo Moscow. Photo: Lev Yashin, 1966© Vyacheslav Un Da-sin/TASS
Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin dives to save a ball during their match against Italy at Roker Park, Sunderland, 1966. Russia defeated Italy 1-0© AP Photo/Bippa
Lev Yashin was named World's Goalkeeper of 20th Century by IFFHS. Photo: Lev Yashin is seen with a movie camera in London, UK, 1963© AP Photo/John Rider-Rider
Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin and Chile's Honorino Landa jump for a ball during the Football World Cup match at Roker Park, Sunderland, 1966. Russia defeated Chile 2-1© AP Photo/Bippa
Legendary goalkeeper Lev Yashin in action during a football match at the Central Lenin Stadium, 1970© Yuri Morgulis/TASS
FC Dynamo Moscow goalkeeper Lev Yashin together with his teammates at the Central Lenin Stadium, 1970© Viktor Shandrin/TASS
Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin, 1970© Viktor Shandrin/TASS
Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin greeting the audience at Moscow's Dynamo Stadium, 1989. Yashin was given FIFA Order of Merit© Igor Utkin/TASS
