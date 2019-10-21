Lokomotiv FC Coach Semin: Juventus FC has good players in every position

The third round match of Group D between Lokomotiv Moscow and Juventus football clubs will be played on the night of October 22 at the over 41,000-seat capacity Juventus Stadium in Turin.

Maurizio Sarri stated earlier in the day that Lokomotiv Moscow FC is very strong and Italy’s Juventus must be careful playing against the Russian club at home on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League’s group stage match.

TURN, October 21. /TASS/. Words of appraisal from Juventus FC Head Coach Maurizio Sarri in regard to Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow FC is a sign of the Russian club’s good work, Lokomotiv FC Head Coach Yury Semin said on Monday.

"If Sarri has voiced his appraisal in regard to Lokomotiv, it means that we are doing fine and it is a sign of our good work," Semin said addressing a news conference in Turin on Monday. "We will see tomorrow whether we will be able to put up a competition to Juventus."

The Russian coach said that the club would be missing tomorrow on its roster forwards Luka Djordjevic of Montenegro and Jefferson Farfan of Peru as well as Russian midfielder Anton Miranchuk.

Semin stressed that it would be wrong to say that Lokomotiv should focus on stopping only Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo as each player on the team of Juventus is "a star player."

"Nobody has been able to stop Ronaldo yet, but we have to focus on stopping the whole team, not just one player," Semin said. "Doing that would be a mistake, as they have great players in every position."

"Juventus are certainly one of the favorites to win the Champions League because they have some of the strongest players in the world. Under Sarri, Juventus is a lot more on the attack and are also able to recover the ball very fast."

In the previous Group D matches Juventus had a 2-2 draw against Spain’s Atletico Madrid and then defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0. Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow defeated Bayer 2-1 and then lost 0-2 at home to Atletico Madrid.

Group D is currently topped by Juventus and Atletico with four points each, Lokomotiv follows next with three points and Bayer concludes the group with zero points.