Juventus FC Coach Sarri: Russia’s Lokomotiv FC is strong and dangerous opponent

TURIN, October 21. /TASS/. Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow is very strong and Italy’s Juventus FC must be careful playing against this club at home in the UEFA Champions League’s group stage match, Juventus Head Coach Maurizio Sarri said on Monday.

The third round match of Group D between Lokomotiv Moscow and Juventus football clubs will be played on the night of October 22 at the over 41,000-seat capacity Juventus Stadium in Turin.

"We are playing against a strong team," the official UEFA website quoted Sarri as saying at the news conference on Monday. "They are having a good season and are better than everyone expected them to be."

He also recalled the match of the Russian club in the first round of the group stage, when Lokomotiv defeated Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen FC 2-1 away on September 18. According to Sarri, Lokomotiv is dangerous all 90 minutes of the match time and Juventus needs to be careful playing against the Russian club.

Sarri told journalists that he has not yet decided who would partner team’s striker Cristiano Ronaldo on the offence and voiced doubts that midfielder Aaron Ramsey would be playing tomorrow.

"I don't think that Ramsey will be available for tomorrow," the coach said. "He is working hard to get over the muscular fatigue. [Right-back] Danilo is doing well but I don't believe that he has 90 minutes in his legs yet."

Juventus head coach also said he was proud of training famous Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo has an extraordinary mentality," Sarri said. "He can set personal goals and for the team in a great way."

Addressing the same news conference on Monday in Turin, Ronaldo said: "I've already passed the 700 goals record, it's a great one to have, but the priority for me is the team. I want to help the team with my goals and assists and help them to win trophies."

"I don't think that the team play differently without me. Everyone has their role in the team, that is why we are a team," Ronaldo stated.

In the previous Group D matches Juventus had a 2-2 draw against Spain’s Atletico Madrid and then defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0. Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow defeated Bayer 2-1 and then lost 0-2 at home to Atletico Madrid.

Group D is currently topped by Juventus and Atletico with four points each, Lokomotiv follows next with three points and Bayer concludes the group with zero points.