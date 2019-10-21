Full house expected at UEFA Champions League’s match between Zenit and Leipzig

LEIPZIG, October 21. /TASS/. Full-house attendance is expected during the UEFA Champions League group stage match this week in Germany between hosts Leipzig FC and Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg FC, the press service of the German football club told TASS on Monday.

Group G match between the Russian and German football clubs will be played on Wednesday, October 23, at the 44,000-seat capacity Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. The match starts at 7:55 p.m. Moscow time.

"Some 39,000 tickets have been already sold," the press service of Leipzig FC stated.

Anton Makarenko, a spokesman for the Russian football club, told TASS that about 1,500 club’s fans are expected to be at the stadium in Leipzig on Wednesday.

"We are expecting about 1,500 fans of Zenit at the match against Leipzig," Makarenko stated.

Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg and French FC Lyon are currently in the top of Group G with four points each. Leipzig FC is third with three points and Portugal’s Benfica concludes the group with zero points.