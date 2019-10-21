Russian Tennis Federation announces team’s lineup for 2019 Davis Cup Finals

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) announced on Monday the national team’s lineup for the 2019 Davis Cup Finals, which will be played next month in Spain.

The Russian team of players lists Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev and Yevgeny Donskoi.

The draw for the 2019 Davis Cup Finals, held on March 21, divided 18 national contenders into six groups of three teams each with Russia challenging Croatia and Spain in Group B.

The tournament finals will be hosted by Spain’s Madrid between November 18 and 24.