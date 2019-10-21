RUSADA’s status situation has nothing to do with Russian Paralympic Committee — official

"These issues are not discussed at all with the International Paralympic Committee [IPC]," Rozhkov told journalists. "Neither the IPC, nor the RPC are aware of what is going on there. We proceed in line with our earlier set course."

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The current situation regarding the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has no impact on the work of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), First Vice President of RPC Pavel Rozhkov said on Monday.

According to the RPC vice president, the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) keeps implementing all requirements set by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in order to be completely reinstated with the global organization.

"We are not expecting new decisions," Rozhkov told journalists. "We are implementing all criteria and everything is in line with the schedule. Our [Para] athletes are competing in world championships and other international tournaments."

The IPC suspended the Russian Paralympic Committee in August 2016 in the wake of a report delivered a month earlier by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren. The report stated in particular that Russia allegedly employed a state-sponsored doping system.

On August 7, 2016, the IPC decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. Besides skipping the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil due to the imposed sanctions, the Russian Paralympians partly missed the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang since just few of them were cleared to participate under a neutral status.

IPC announced in February that RPC was conditionally reinstated with the global organization. The conditional lifting of the suspension will be in force until December 31, 2022, which means that the Russian side must strictly abide by a number of special requirements to avoid a repetition of the sanctions.

Scandal around RUSADA membership withdrawal

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies reportedly discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

Chair of the WADA Compliance Review Committee Jonathan Taylor told TASS over the weekend that a decision on the expediency of imposing sanctions on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) may be made at an extraordinary session of the WADA Executive Committee, which will take place after November 7 under the organization’s new president.

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on September 20, 2018 on condition that before December 31, 2018 WADA experts would be granted access to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.