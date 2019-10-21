Ireland’s MMA fighter Conor McGregor to hold news conference in Moscow this week

According to the organizers, McGregor, 31, plans to speak about his plans in Russia, his schedule of trainings and his current physical shape.

"McGregor will meet with journalists on October 24," the statement reads. "This will be the first-ever event of this format with McGregor’s participation in Russia."

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Conor McGregor, a famous Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer, will hold a news conference in Moscow on Thursday, the organizers of this event said in a statement addressed to TASS on Monday.

"It is possible that he will make a statement about his return to the octagon," the statement added.

On the night of October 6, 2018, Reigning UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia defeated McGregor during the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas, defending his lightweight title with a choke in the 4th round of the fight.

However, straight after the fight in Las Vegas a mass brawl broke out between the teams of both fighters, including Nurmagomedov, who jumped out of the cage and attempted to beat up one of the Irish opponent’s team members for insulting him.

Both athletes were later slapped with various penalties over that incident. A court in the US state of Nevada imposed a nine-month suspension on Nurmagomedov and ordered a six-month suspension for McGregor.

On March 26, McGregor announced a decision to wrap up with his sports career. The statement was made on his Twitter account and nine days later the Irish fighter tweeted his intentions to get back into the octagon.

McGregor is one of the most popular UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fighters boasting a record of 21 wins (18 by KO/TKO, one by submission and two by decisions) and four defeats. He won his first champion’s title of the UFC in 2015 and became later the first MMA fighter to simultaneously hold the champion’s belts in the UFC featherweight and lightweight divisions.