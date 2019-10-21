Russian tennis player Rublev reaches career high ranking of No. 22

Last week, the 22-year-old Russian lifted the VTB Kremlin Cup trophy in Moscow, powering past Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the final 6-4, 6-0. Rublev now has two ATP titles to his name, he contested his fourth final in Moscow.

TASS, October 21. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has jumped nine spots to reach No. 22 in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings to reach a new career high, the ATP updated its lists of best players in the world on Monday.

Another Russian, Karen Khachanov, arrived in Moscow as the defending champion but failed to lift the trophy for the second consecutive year, losing to Italy’s Andreas Seppi in the quarterfinals. The loss pushed him down one spot in the rankings.

Daniil Medvedev remains the highest ranked Russian in the rankings, he holds on to his No. 4 spot. Medvedev was scheduled to play the Kremlin Cup but was forced to retire before stepping out on court due to fatigue. He also cancelled his appearance in the tournament in Vienna, which starts today.

Serbian Novak Djokovic continues to dominate the rankings, followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer.