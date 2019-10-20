Russia’s Rublev wins VTB Kremlin Cup

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrei Rublev has won the VTB Kremlin Cup after defeating Adrian Mannarino of France in the 62-minute final game on Sunday.

The final score was 6:4, 6:0.

Rublev, who turned 22 on Sunday, is currently ranked 31st in the ATP ratings. He won two ATP tournaments, this one included, and his best result at the Grand Slam tournaments was the quarterfinals round at the 2017 US Open.

Rublev became the eighth Russia to win the Kremlin Cup to join Yevgeny Kefelnikov (five victories), Nikolai Davydenko (three victories), Alexander Volkov, Igor Andreev, Igor Kunitsyn, Mikhail Yuzhny, and Karen Khachanov.

The 30th edition of the VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament was held in the Russian capital between October 14 and 20. The event’s prize fund stands at $1.955 million. Rublev will receive $145,000, and the other finalist - $78,000.