Russian figure skater Shcherbakova wins ISU Grand Prix ladies’ singles in Las Vegas

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova won the Skate America women’s singles competition in Las Vegas (USA), the first in a series of ISU (International Skating Union) Grand Prix events.

The 15-year-old figure skater coached by Eteri Tutberidze scored 227.76 points after performing two programs. US figure skater Bradie Tennell was second with 216.14 points, followed by Russia’s Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (205.97).

The next ISU Grand Prix event will take place in Canada on October 25-27.