Russian Rugby Federation set to extend contract with Welsh Head Coach Lyn Jones

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian Rugby Federation (RRF) is set to extend for two more years its contract with Wales’ expert Lyn Jones in his post of the head coach of the Russian national team, a source in the RRF announced to TASS on Friday.

Russia has qualified for this year’s World Rugby Cup in Japan and was drawn into Group A alongside with the teams from Ireland, Samoa, Scotland and Japan.

However, the Russian team lost all of its four group stage matches, namely 10-30 to Japan, 9-34 to Samoa, 0-35 to Ireland, 0-61 to Scotland and finished in the last place of its Group A with zero points.

Igor Artemyev, the CEO of the RRF High Council, has confirmed that Lyn Jones, the 55-year-old former Wales flanker, would continue his work with the Russian national rugby team in the post of the head coach for two more years.

"Some time ago our team looked like a haunted animal without a flame in the eyes," Artemyev told journalists. "Our players were afraid playing against teams of the European Division."

"The guys, however, really fought and never spared themselves at the [2019 World] Rugby Cup," he continued. "Lyn Jones has managed to create an atmosphere within the team and it is about the respect to other players, the respect to the country and the respect to the national flag."

Russia qualified for the Rugby World Cup series for the first time ever in 2011. The 2011 Rugby World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and Russia did not clear the group stage losing all matches.

The national rugby squad missed the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, as it did not qualify for the global competition.

Last week Artemyev told Russian President Vladimir Putin at the session of the Council on the Physical Culture and Sport Development about plans to submit a bid for hosting the World Rugby Cup in 2027.

Putin said he had nothing against the plans for submitting a bid to host the 2027 World Rugby Cup in Russia, but doubted whether the national team had chances of winning this tournament.

The Rugby World Cup is held once every four years since 1987 and Russia has never hosted this international tournament.