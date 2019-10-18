Russian track and field athletes are still most tested for doping in Russia — RUSADA

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russian track and fielders remain to be in the group of the most tested athletes for banned performance enhancing drugs since the start of the year compared to other sports, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) stated on Friday in a report provided to TASS.

The report states that in the period between January and September included, a total number of 791 national track and field athletes underwent doping tests.

National weightlifters make the second most tested group in Russia and within the same period this year their number reached 231, according to the report.

RUSADA inspectors also collected doping samples of 155 swimmers, 154 cross-country skiers and 100 biathletes.

The Russian governing track and field athletics RusAF is currently suspended by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The IAAF Taskforce, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with the IAAF.

However, the IAAF permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in the international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF was reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating under the national flag.