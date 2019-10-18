Russian tennis star Medvedev pulls out of Vienna tournament to avoid excessive stress

Earlier in the week, the 23-year-old Russian tennis player announced his decision to skip the 2019 VTB Kremlin Cup in the Russian capital of Moscow this week.

The ATP 500 tennis tournament in Vienna is scheduled for October 21-27. Russia’s Medvedev was the announced top-seed of the tournament, but after his withdrawal the 1st-seed status went to Austria’s Dominic Thiem.

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has opted to pull out from the ATP tennis tournament in Austria’s Vienna next week to avoid emotional exhaustion, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Friday.

"Medvedev has made a decision to pull out from the tournament because he needed to take care of himself," Tarpishchev said in an interview with TASS. "He had a very tiresome ending of the season, he needs taking a pause to avoid a possible psychologically stressed-out situation."

Medvedev, who is currently listed as World’s No. 4 in the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings, won last week the 2019 ATP Shanghai Masters, beating in the final of the tournament on Sunday Germany’s Alexander Zverev in straight sets 6-4; 6-1.

"He [Medvedev] has passed a medical examination in Moscow and everything is all right with his health," the RTF president added.

Medvedev is enjoying a breakthrough season this year as he won two tournaments of the Masters series (in Cincinnati and Shanghai), as well as ATP tournaments in Saint Petersburg and Sofia. Moreover, he was the finalist of the US Open, Masters series tournament in Montreal and ATP tournaments in Washington, Barcelona and Brisbane.

The Russian player hit the international media headlines this summer with his maiden Grand Slam final appearance at the US Open, losing a dramatic five-set thriller to Spain’s Rafael Nadal.

Medvedev has also qualified for his first ATP Finals, a prestigious tournament pitting eight best tennis players at the end of the season, scheduled to be held in London on November 10-17.

In August, Medvedev won the 2019 ATP Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio, defeating in the final in straight sets 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 David Goffin of Belgium and becoming the first Russian male tennis player to win the tournament in Cincinnati.

He is the fifth Russian to win a tournament of the Masters series after Andrei Chesnokov (two Masters titles), Marat Safin (five), Nikolay Davydenko (two) and Karen Khachanov. Medvedev was also the youngest Cincinnati winner since 2008, when the title went to Great Britain’s Andy Murray, who was 21 years old at that time.