FSB chief vows tight security measures at 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches in Russia

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) will be actively participating in the provision of security and safety measures during matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said.

"We are paying great attention to the provision of security during major sports events," Bortnikov said at a conference of the heads of special services, security and law-enforcement agencies of the FSB’s foreign partners in Sochi.

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

A total of 24 national football teams will be playing in the final tournament of the 2020 Euro Cup. All 55 UEFA national member teams, including 12 teams from the hosting countries, have to play qualifying matches to vie for the berth in the final 24-team lineup of the quadrennial European football championship.

It is possible that some of the national teams from the hosting countries of the 2020 Euro Cup will not be playing on home soil in case they fail to clear the qualifying stage.

After playing six matches in its Group I, Russia is ranked 2nd with 18 points following leaders Belgium with 21 points. Cyprus is currently ranked 3rd (10 points), and is followed by Kazakhstan (7 points), Scotland (6 points) and San Marino (0 points). The top two teams in the group will qualify for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. Group leaders Belgium have already secured its berth in the next year’s European football championship.